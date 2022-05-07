Srinagar: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Commander of the Army's Northern Command, said there had been a significant drop in infiltration efforts along the Jammu and Kashmir border. At the same time, he said, at least 200 militants across the border were ready to infiltrate. Speaking to reporters in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi said that the ceasefire agreement on the border after February 2021 is being implemented well. Infiltration attempts along the Jammu and Kashmir border have declined significantly. However, at least 200 militants across the border are ready to infiltrate.

Replying to a query, he said that the number of trained militants in Jammu and Kashmir was decreasing with each passing day as 21 foreign fighters had been killed so far this year. He said about 200 militants across the border were sitting on launch pads ready to infiltrate. "We've put all the extra troops in the second tier of defence to thwart the incursion effort".

He said there had been a limited number of ceasefire violations in the last 12 months, with only one or two such incidents. "It seems that the cross-border terror infrastructure is safe," the Commander said. There are six large militant camps and 29 small camps and several temporary launching pads near various military installations. He said that the incursions were not only from the hilly areas or the jungles but also from the international border in Jammu, Punjab and Nepal. Are active. So far this year, 21 foreign fighters have been killed. It also shows that support for sheltering militants is declining.

Responding to a question, Dwivedi said that young boys were being recruited into the ranks of militants, which was a matter of concern. These young boys are being counselled. A change is being observed after the repeal of Section 370. The military is playing a huge role in bringing about this change. Asked about the Amarnath Yatra, he said that the number of pilgrims is likely to double this year. Additional Security Forces are being deployed to ensure that, he said.