New Delhi: Devotees pay obeisance to Skandamata on the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri on Friday. The name of the Goddess is derived from two words that are Skanda and Mata. The meaning of Skanda is Kartikeya and Mata means mother. Hence, the Goddess is the mother of Lord Kartikeya. The Supreme Mother has four hands. Goddess Skandamata is holding Kartikeya in her one hand, She is carrying lotus flowers in her second and third hands and giving blessings to devotees with her fourth hand. The Goddess rides on a lion and can be seen sitting on a lotus flower. Goddess Skandamata is the presiding deity of the Vishuddha Chakra.

Read: Navratri 2022- Day 1: Ghatsthapna, Puja Vidhi, Bhog to offer Goddess Shailputri

The Vishuddha Chakra is located just below the protruding part of the throat. Worshipping Goddess Skandamata awakens the Vishuddha Chakra and it helps a devotee to get accomplishments in speech. Invoking the Goddess also helps in increasing the life of a worshipper, besides the faithful becomes a scholar. With worshipping of Goddess Skandamata, a devotee can attain knowledge of sixteen art forms, said a priest of a temple in Delhi.