Hyderabad: With the onset of Valentine's Week starting from February 7 to 14, celebrations have begun with full fervour and gaiety. The very seventh day of this week is Valentine's Day. Interestingly, each day of this week has a different significance and is celebrated with our loved ones by expressing affection. Partners present their better half with gifts starting from a bouquet of fresh roses on this very special 'Rose Day' as it marks the first day of Valentine's week.

But why should couples have all the fun? Not to discourage the singles who can gift themselves roses and decorate their comfort spaces with floral arrangements. Not receiving roses from someone special on this day won't be dull, singles can cheer up by surfing through social media and laughing off at the memes associated with this day, which might be a good way to kill time.

Coming back to 'Rose Day', people express their feelings to their loved ones by gifting them roses, which works out especially well for introverts, or people who are just shy. But, different colours of the roses symbolize different feelings and emotions of the person gifting them. Therefore, it is very important to understand the meaning of every colour of the rose, in case you are planning on giving it to someone and pinning all your hopes on Rose Day:

Red Rose:

Red Rose

According to Greek mythology, while running to care for her injured lover Adonis, the goddess of Love, Aphrodite's foot was pricked by the thorn of a white rose. And popular belief says that Aphrodite's blood turned white rose petals into the red ones we now know. Therefore, the 'Red Rose' turned into a symbol of undying love and romanticism. Red roses are the most popular way of expressing or confessing your love to someone.

Pink Rose:

Pink Rose

If you have someone in your life whom you want to thank or express your gratitude or someone you admire, then gifting them a pink rose on Rose Day might say it for you. Pink roses signify thankfulness and admiration towards someone.

Yellow Rose:

Yellow Rose

Yellow roses are a great way of initiating friendships. A yellow rose signifies the promise of a lifelong friendship and utmost care, therefore it is a genuine expression of love towards your close friends who have been with you through tough times.

Peach Rose:

Peach Rose

Peach roses are a symbol of innocent attraction, therefore, they are a great way of telling someone that you have started to fall for them, without actually telling them. They also help you seem less intense and creepy while confessing your feelings to someone.

Orange Rose:

Orange Rose

An Orange rose is a symbol of enthusiasm and passion. They are a way of telling someone that you might be ready to take your relationship to the next level.

White Rose:

White Rose

White is considered to be a symbol of peace, purity and harmony. Giving someone a white rose means you like them and are loyal towards them. White roses are also usually given to apologize to someone, so in case, you're about to break someone's heart, it is better to give them a white rose too.