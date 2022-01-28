Chandigarh: In a shocking revelation, Punjab Pradesh Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister Suman Toor alleged that his brother left his mother to die just to unsurp family property. Addressing the media in Chandigarh on Friday she revealed a sad and touching story of their depressed mother, who was left to die unattended by her son, after the demise of her beloved husband.

Suman Toor, an NRI and US citizen, said that "he (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is so cold-blooded that after the tragic death in an accident of his eldest sister and family members, he did not even offer condolence. She appealed to people, especially women to seek answers from him on the issue.

Suman is the elder sister of Navjot Singh Sidhu, from the same mother, Nirmal Bhagwant while narrating the ordeal of her mother she broke down several times. She said that their family's nightmare started after the death of their father Bhagwant Singh Sidhu. As soon as the 'bhog' ceremony was conducted, Sidhu suddenly turned his mother and her (Suman), out of their house. His behaviour was so rude that they were made to walk on their feet to the bus stand, she recalled.

"I repeatedly sent Watts messages to my brother to either prove his statement or publically disown it and apologise, but to in vain," she reminded.

She maintained that she came to India only for this purpose that if he refused to respond then "come what may," she won't hesitate to make an appeal to the public to ask him, "either to prove his statement or shall publically apologise, to restore the tarnished public image of our mother."

Toor revealed that "with prior information, she visited Sidhu's Amritsar residence on January 20, but he refused to open the gate to meet me".