Chandigarh: Former DGP of Punjab and Navjot Singh's close aide Sidhu Mohd Mustafa launched a tirade against Captain Amarinder Singh alleging that the latter had threatened him many times in the past. He quoted a series of threats that he received through various channels on Twitter.

March 19, 2021, "On I received a threat from Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi to me through my wife Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana, "Make Mustafa Fall in line, or else he will face dire consequences."

May 16, 2021, "Through his OSD Sandeep Sandhu, "I will have him (me) drag on to the streets in a Jatt style, If he does not disassociate himself from Navjot Sidhu, Pargat, Partap and others as they are lobbying with the party against him (Capt Amarinder)."

August 11, 2021, "When I expressed my desire to see Navjot Sidhu as the Chief Minister, post-2022 polls, he (Capt) through Hira Sodhi, "Go and tell him (me), this is the last warning, if he ever again speaks for NSS (Navjot Singh Sidhu), I will hang him upside down."

Mohd Mustafa said he is not afraid of these (hollow threats) as they came verbally from a bully. "My quiet and composed responses always went in writing".

Summing up Mustafa tweeted, "Cowardice is not in my DNA, I could have and still can strike hard in a manner that will push my tormentor, my best friend for 12 years into hiding. My thoughts and deep respect for the vulnerable Preneet Kaurji, one of the most decent and dignified women, I ever came across in public, political life would always hold me back. Added to that, pleadings from my wife Razia not to do a thing that would trouble my friends' family!!!!!"

Mohd Mustafa is one of the four advisors that Navjot Sidhu had appointed after becoming the PPCC chief and earlier also he launched a tirade against Captain Amarinder Singh for calling Navjot Sidhu an anti-national.

