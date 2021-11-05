Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday announced that he has withdrawn his resignation from the post of the Punjab Congress president.

"I have withdrawn my resignation (as Punjab Congress chief)," said Navjot Singh Sidhu in Chandigarh on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, he said that he will assume charge when the New Attorney General will be appointed. Sidhu said that his earlier decision to tender his resignation as the Punjab Congress chief was not because of any personal ego.

"I will assume charge when the new Attorney General will be appointed. It (resignation) was not a matter of personal ego but the interest of every Punjabi," Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu told the media.

"That is why I say that I defend my name very fiercely because the responsibility is with me," he added.

The development comes after he held a closed-door meeting with Congress General Secretary in-charge K C Venugopal and Punjab in-charge charge Harish Rawat.

The meeting was held following Sidhu's resignation because of his uncomfortable truce with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.