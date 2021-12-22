Amritsar: Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of running a 'liquor mafia' in the national capital in connivance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Deep Malhotra.

Sidhu shared on his Twitter handle an old apology letter Kejriwal had written to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia after the latter had filed a defamation case against him.

"AAP Chief @ArvindKejriwal first said "Sorry Sir" to Majithia now they run liquor mafia in Delhi in partnership with Akali MLA Deep Malhotra and allow Badal buses to Delhi Airport bt not PRTC buses. AAP backs 75-25 system, so they are saying FIR based on ED & STF report is a stunt (sic)," read his tweet.

In another tweet, Sidhu trained guns at Captain Amarinder Singh and questioned how he was "defending Majithia".

"Capt Amarinder Singh, High Court gave STF report to you on 1 Feb 2018 with direction to proceed as per law. Today you are defending Majithia, teaming with Badals and openly fooling people of Punjab by saying that the report is only with HC in sealed cover hence action cant be taken on it,” said Sidhu.

Sidhu, during a press conference today, said that his resignation as Punjab Congress Chief in November has been "justified".

"I will continue to fight against the mafia. My resignation, which was given two months ago after taking action in the drug case, has been justified today," he said during the presser.

A look-out notice has been issued against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia whose name figured in a drug trafficking case on Tuesday.

Majithia was booked under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sidhu has been demanding action against Majithia for a long time accusing him of being involved in the increasing drug rackets in Punjab.

Sidhu alleged that Captain Amarinder Singh and the Badal family had met and were "saving each other".

"Captain Amarinder Singh has been sleeping for four years. Even today he is no lover of any party...now the mafia secret has been exposed," he said.