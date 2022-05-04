Chandigarh(Punjab): A week after Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary has written to the party high command seeking action against former Congress Punjab chief Navjot Singh for his anti-party activities, the latter has asserted that he would stay silent in the face of criticism and 'time' will respond to his critics.

He tweeted in Hindi which can loosely translated to: "I often listen to the things against me in silence. I have given the 'time' the right to respond." The former cricketer whose vitriolic remarks against the then ruling dispensation is being widely blamed for the grand old party's drubbing in Punjab.

On Monday, Chaudary's letter dated April 23 surfaced in the social media. He had also forwarded a detailed note by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring regarding Sidhu's anti-party activities. Sidhu relentlessly criticised the previous Congress government despite being asked not to do so, the letter said.

The letter also referred to the party ceremony to install Warring as Punjab Congress chief. Sidhu who had come to the state party headquarters, but did not share the stage with other leaders who were present. The act, according to Chaudhary, was "inexcusable".

In his note, Warring was learnt to have highlighted Sidhu's "parallel activities" and his recent meetings with expelled leaders including former MLAs Surjit Singh Dhiman and Kewal Dhillon, reported PTI. Warring had on Monday refused to make any comment on the letter but asserted everybody has to be in discipline.

The demand for action against Sidhu came also after his tweet wishing the best to poll strategist Prashant Kishor who had hinted at making a fresh beginning from his home state Bihar. "The first blow is half the battle my friend. A good beginning always makes a good ending Best always in your sincere efforts to honour the spirit of our Constitution. The power of people must return to the people', manifold," Sidhu had said in a tweet.

He had also put out a picture of him with Kishor the day the poll strategist declined the Congress offer to join the party. Following the party's drubbing in the five states that went to polls earlier this year, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had asked the party chiefs there to resign. The Congress appointed Warring in place of Sidhu.

For months before the elections, Sidhu had been questioning the leadership of the then Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. He also directed barbs at his own party's Charanjit Singh Channi, who took over as the CM ahead of the elections.