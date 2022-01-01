Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday held a press conference to highlight his 100 days in office. Channi discussed several issues during the course of the presser, including topics such as sand mafia, the sacrilege attempts in Amritsar as well as Kapurthala and his tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Addressing issues being faced by people in the state, Channi said the government would work to sort them out.

Facing a question the recent sacrilege attempt in both Amritsar and Kapurthala, Channi said that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was investigating the case.

"This is an issue related to Sikhs, so we don't want to leave SGPC. SGPC's SIT has been formed, and they are also investigating. The government is completely with them", he said.

On the issue of sand smuggling by the sand mafia in Punjab, Channi said, "Bring videos of sellers of sand at higher rates and get Rs 25,000 rewards", indicating tough measures against those found indulging in the act.

Regarding Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, however, the Chief Minister refused to entertain any queries, bluntly saying "go talk to someone else", before eventually expressing that he was ready to work alongside the former cricketer.

"I am performing my duty diligently. I have told Sidhu that I am ready to work together and am doing it", Channi said.

Several other things were also discussed during the presser, such as the farmers' protest and the confirmation of employment for nearly 36,000 employees which was stopped by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The CM also provided a count of 100 different achievements by the state administration, including cancellation of expensive power agreements, waiving old electricity bills of 20 lakh families up to 2 kW, making sand cheaper, waiving water tank bills in cities and villages, and so on.