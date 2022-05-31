Chandigarh: Following the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Vicky Middukhera's brother has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking protection and protection. After Moose Wala's assassination, Goldie Brar, a Canadian-based gangster, claimed responsibility for the killings, stating that he had avenged the murder of his brother Vicky Middukhera. Goldie Brar is very close to Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

Vicky Middukhera's brother Ajay Pal lives in Mohali, Punjab. He has appealed to the court that his life is in danger as he was the only witness in the murder case of his brother Vicky Middukhera. Hearing Ajay Pal's demand for security, the High Court directed the Mohali SSP to review Ajay Pal's intimidation and provide the necessary security. Ajay Pal's counsel Vipin Ghai said that they were demanding speedy completion of the probe into the Vicky Middukhera murder case.

The lawyer further said that at present Ajay Pal has two policemen for his protection and he is afraid that his security might be withdrawn by the Punjab government. Goldie Brar's statement has raised fears of a gang war as the Davinder Bambiha gang has threatened to avenge Musewala's murder following which Punjab Police has also been alerted. Besides, vigilance has been stepped up at various places in Punjab.