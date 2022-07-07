Mansa (Punjab): In the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was brought to Mansa by the Punjab police from Delhi's Tihar Jail and produced before a local court on Wednesday. Before appearing before the Mansa court, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria underwent a medical checkup at the Civil Hospital.

Earlier, Jaggu had been sent on police remand for seven days. Now, the court on Wednesday sent Jaggu on police remand for five more days. The other accused involved in the murder case of Sidhu Moose Wala--Parivarti Fauji, Keshav Kumar, Kashish Kumar and Deepak Tinu--were interrogated in front of the gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

Earlier, Delhi's Patiala House Court had directed a day's transit remand of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to the Punjab police to investigate him in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. The court directed the Punjab police to produce Bhagwanpuria in the Mansa court of Punjab within a day. Police escorted the gangster amid tight security from a Delhi jail in a bulletproof vehicle.

Bhagwanpuria is stated to be close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was also brought to the state on a transit remand in connection with the case. During the hearing, the Punjab police said that Bhagwanpuria played an important role in the conspiracy to murder singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Bhagwanpuria supplied the weapons used in Moose Wala's murder, however, he had opposed this allegation in court. During the hearing, the Punjab police assured the court of Bhagwanpuria's security.

Addressing the media, a counsel for Bhagwanpuria said the court in Delhi had allowed a one-day transit remand on certain conditions, which include directing the Punjab police to ensure his security and medical examination. On June 14, the Patiala House Court handed over the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to the Punjab police on transit remand in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.