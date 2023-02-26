Chandigarh (Punjab): Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan and Manmohan Singh, who were both accused of killing Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala were killed in a gang war inside Central Jail Goindwal Sahib on Sunday, informed police official.

"There was a fight between miscreants in Goindwal Sahib jail, in which Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan, resident of Rayya was killed. Manmohan Singh Mohana was admitted to Civil Hospital Tarn Taran where he too succumbed to his injuries," news agency ANI quoted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jaspal Singh Dhillon as saying.

Punjabi singer popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district in Punjab on May 29 last year. The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including Moosewala. The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, was also under investigation in this case. Police issued a Red Corner Notice against Brar through Interpol. The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons, including that of Moosewala.

Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last Assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. On November 23 last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country.