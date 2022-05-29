Hyderabad: Shortly after the death of renowned Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday, BJP Punjab leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted out, urging the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to launch an inquiry into the matter. Sirsa posed a question as to how the withdrawal of security for Moosewala, among others, by the Punjab government was leaked. Alongside the tweet, he attached an earlier tweet enclosed with the said list.

"I urge @HMOIndia to order an inquiry into how and who leaked the confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by @AAPPunjab Govt @ArvindKejriwal and @BhagwantMann are responsible for the brutal killing of #SidhuMoosewala whose security was withdrawn yesterday," Sirsa said. Former Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, meanwhile, slammed the decision to strip the security detail as a 'cheap populist decision'.

"CM also must honestly think if the cheaply populist decision to withdraw Moosewala's security is directly responsible for the tragedy. After all, he faced a tangible threat to life. This is no time for political point scoring but someone must take responsibility for the situation," he said. In an earlier tweet, Badal had noted "This is an extremely somber and critical hour, requiring all of us to exercise restraint and statesmanship. On his part, CM must reflect deeply on why Punjab under him has drifted into anarchy with a total breakdown of law and order."

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that he was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the "gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala", promising that "Nobody involved will be spared." The CM also appealed to everyone to stay calm.

Several other leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, offered their condolence in the incident. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising Congress leader and talented artist, Sidhu Moosewala. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans from across the world." Gandhi said.

Captain Amarinder Singh meanwhile said that the law and order situation in the state had 'miserably failed'. "Brutal murder of Sidhu Moosewala is shocking. My profound condolences to the bereaved family. Law and order have completely collapsed in Punjab. Criminals have no fear of the law. @AAPPunjab government has miserably failed. Nobody is safe in Punjab!" he tweeted.