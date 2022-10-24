Mansa: 'Black Day' was observed at the village of Sidhu Moose Wala, a singer-turned-politician, who was killed in Mansa on May 29, 2022. According to sources, the villagers have decided that neither Deepmala will be lighted nor firecrackers will be burst on the occasion of Diwali. Moosewala's father said, "There is no hope of getting justice from the government. Due to this, people have decided to observe Black Day."

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. He was killed when he was on his way to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa in a jeep with his friend and cousin. The killing came a day after the Punjab police had pruned his security cover on a temporary basis.