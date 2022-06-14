Chandigarh(Punjab): The family of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala appealed on social media to not use the deceased's name for any political or social event.

According to sources, Punjab Congress has launched an election song for the Sangrur by-election, in which the song depicts the body of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and his samadhi. Following the release of the song, the family has appealed to political parties that Moosewal's name should not be used in any such manner.