Hyderabad: Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has invited Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of US-based electric vehicle company Tesla, to set up shop in Punjab. Touting the "Punjab Model", Sidhu claimed that under the model Ludhiana will be transformed into "a hub of Electric Vehicles & Battery industry."

Sidhu retweeted Musk's earlier tweet wherein the billionaire had hinted at friction with the Government of India being the reason behind Tesla's delay in entering Indian markets. Sidhu assured Musk of "time-bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development."

"I invite @elonmusk, Punjab Model will create Ludhiana as a hub for Electric Vehicles & Battery industry with time-bound single window clearance for investment that brings new technology to Punjab, create green jobs, walking path of environment preservation & sustainable development," Sidhu's tweet read.

Tesla was to sell its electric cars in India last year and had sought a reduction in import duties on electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The heavy industries ministry had asked the electric car major to first start manufacturing its iconic electric vehicles in India before any tax concessions can be considered. The government sources had noted that they were not giving such concessions to any auto firm, and giving duty benefits to Tesla will not send a good signal to other companies that have invested billions of dollars in India.

This is not the first time an Indian politician has invited Musk to put down roots in the country. On Friday, KT Rama Rao (KTR), the Industry & Commerce Minister of Telangana, had extended a similar offer to Musk. KTR offered to "partner Tesla in working through the challenges to set shop in India/Telangana."

Our state is a champion in sustainability initiatives & a top notch business destination in India, KTR's tweet added.

Amid hyped speculations of its entry into the Indian automobile market, Tesla had registered its Indian arm last year in January. According to a regulatory filing, the firm registered Tesla India Motors and Energy Pvt Ltd with RoC (Registrar Of Companies) Bangalore. The company has been registered as an unlisted private entity with a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh.