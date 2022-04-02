Chandigarh: At a time when speculations are rife over the next Punjab Congress president, former state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu held a meeting with several former and sitting Congress MLAs and other senior party leaders on Saturday. The meeting was held at Sidhu's residence in Patiala. Taking to Twitter Sidhu stated "Discussions”, Congress for honesty & integrity.. introspection on the way forward for Punjab. Will stand up and fight for Punjab & every Congress worker till the last breathe..(sic)." He also shared footage of the meeting.

According to Congress sources, the leaders who attended the meeting included former ministers Razia Sultana, Ashwani Sekhri, Sunil Dutti, Rajinder Singh, Hardial Kamboj, and Sher Singh Ghubaya, Gurpreet GP. The development comes at a time when the name of the new Punjab Congress president will be announced by the Congress High Command. Congress leader Gurpreet GP who was present in the meeting said that the high command should re-appoint Navjot Sidhu as Congress president. Praising Sidhu, he said that he was an "honest leader and Congress needed such leaders very much".

