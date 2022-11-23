Junagarh: Development is a distant dream for Siddi tribal community in Gujarat. The Siddi tribe, mostly from African countries, settled in four villages of Gujarat around eight hundred years ago. During election leaders while seeking votes makes lofty promise to them. But everything is forgotten when the elections are over.

At least 400 families of Siddi tribal community living in four villages of Jambur, Shirwan, Madhupur and Talala area of ​​Gir Kantha have been facing the administration's callous approach towards their development.

The tribal community of around 10,000 population has been settled in Gir Kantha region has been bearing the brunt and they are yet to development ushered into their lives. The villages even lack the basic infrastructural facility like motorable roads.

The Siddi tribal community has been fighting for basic amenities for the past several years. But the administration is not paying attention to their problem. When election comes, leaders belonging to different political parties make a beeline to these villages offering moon to them. But everything is forgotten when the election is over.

Faridaben while speaking to ETV Bharat expressed her anger. "The village lacks basic infrastructure. There is no road. No means of livelihood. The village doesn't even have a single pucca house."

Najmaben, who stays at Shirvan village, says, "Political party leaders have not done anything for the villagers. All issues of employment, health, education and social upliftment are left unaddressed."