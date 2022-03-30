Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh): Preparations are underway at Devipatan Temple in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, to receive the age-old religious procession, popularly known as Peer Baba Ratan Nath Shobha Yatra, coming from Nepal on the Panchami of Chaitra Navaratri.

Security arrangements are being done by the local administration in the Balrampur district of UP as the religious procession (Shobha Yatra) will enter the Indian territory at Koilabas borders from the Nepal side on the second day of the Chaitra Navaratri.

Special stay arrangements have been made for devotees at Janakpur, the first resting place after the entering of the Shobha Yatra to Indian territory. The statue of Peer Ratan Nath Yogi will be installed at Janakpur, and the newly constructed Lord Shiva temple will be thrown open for devotees on the occasion. A feast, as well as recitation of Sri Ram Katha, is also on cards. Peethadishwar of Devipatan Temple, Mithilesh Nath Yogi, has been overseeing the preparations.

Deputy Collector Manglesh Dubey said, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place given the forthcoming Shobha Yatra from the Nepal side. The departments have been issued necessary instructions after reviewing the security arrangements.