Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu forest department has deputed two veterinarians to treat a sick elephant that was found on the banks of a stream on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border near Coimbatore.

Two Kumki elephants, that are used to rescue or to provide medical treatment to an injured elephant, are assisting the veterinarians to treat the ailing elephant. Tamil Nadu forest department officials said that the elephant was found on the banks of Kodunthurai Pallam, a stream that separates Kerala and Tamil Nadu borders near Anakatti.

T.K. Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer at Coimbatore forest range told media persons on Tuesday afternoon that efforts are on to treat the sick elephant. The forest departments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu had drawn flak from activists for not treating the elephant even as it was found in a sick state on Monday morning. The forest departments of the two states did not treat the animal citing jurisdictional issues.

The animal was given jackfruit and guava. Ashok Kumar told media persons that the Tamil Nadu forest department is coordinating with the Kerala forest department to treat the elephant. Forest officials told media persons that the elephant is supposed to have an injury in its mouth and is not able to take water. (IANS)