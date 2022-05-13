Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Hawala money case involving ex-minister Babu Singh who has already been arrested in the case, ETV Bharat has learned. Sources said that the investigating agency sleuths, with the help of police, raided at least nine places across the UT including the summer capital Srinagar.

Raids were also carried out in Jammu. Sources said that in Srinagar, the agency raided the house of Sharifuddin Shah, son of Syed Ghani Shah, in Sadat Colony of Mahjoor Nagar. Shah, originally a resident of Larno Kokrenag in south Kashmir was arrested along with nearly Rs 7 lakh cash in the Gandhinagar area of Jammu on March 31. Singh's name had surfaced during Shah's questioning.

Singh was finally arrested on April 9 after remaining absconding for some time. He had collected cash from Srinagar with the help of Shah, said the sources. It has also been learned that the SIA has also identified a man, Sidhant Sharma, who had gone to Jammu with Babu Singh to collect cash, and later Ashok Bali was asked to contact arrested Shah.

Also read: Terror funding case: J&K's SIA raids 5 places in Delhi, Haryana, Kashmir