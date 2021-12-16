Anantnag: The newly constituted State Investigation Agency (SIA), a wing of the CID in Jammu and Kashmir, executed a major operation in which it raided 16 different locations simultaneously on Wednesday. These raids were carried out as part of the investigation in the land grab by Jamiat-us-Sualihaat in the Marhama area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The officials of the SIA claimed that searches were conducted with the authority of warrants issued by the court of law based on prima facie allegations that under a criminal conspiracy with the officials of the revenue department, some Jamaat-e-Islami members using the direct and indirect influence, managed to deviously manipulate and forge revenue records.

The houses and other locations of the suspects were searched in compliance with the search warrant obtained from the Honorable Court of Special Judge, designated under NIA Act Srinagar, as disclosed by the officials. They said that a search of the main premises of the seminary was also undertaken.

According to officials, 16 special teams were constituted for conducting searches simultaneously at these locations. The searches started on Wednesday morning and were completed by late afternoon, they said. They further informed that incriminating material such as documents and records electronic gadgets were seized in the presence of the executive magistrates and other independent witnesses.

According to the officials, police station Counter Intelligence Kashmir, Srinagar has registered the case on receipt of information through reliable sources that the suspected persons have made fake entries in the revenue records for transferring Kahcharie land to Jamiat-us-Saulihat in Marhama illegally and fraudulently.

Under the forged revenue records, a patch of common community Kahchariae land measuring 35 Kanals in the Survey No.4683- Min--located at Marhama, tehsil Bijbehara--was illegally and fraudulently transferred to Jamiat-us-Saulihaat in Marhama with the dishonest intention of bestowing proprietary rights to the institution. This was in complete violation of the law on the subject which expressly prohibits transfer ownership of any community land to a private entity.

The SIA officials informed that the investigation is also looking into newer allegations claiming that funds have been raised by the said institute through different ways for furtherance of militant activities.

