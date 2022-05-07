Srinagar: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in south and central Kashmir in connection with an alleged mobile phone and SIM card selling racket. The sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids in Budgam, Pulwama, Kulgam and Srinagar districts, sources said.

In Srinagar, the raids were conducted at the residences of Mohammad Amin Khan, son of Late Habibullah Khan, a resident of H.No.18 Umer Colony (B) Lalbazar, who runs a mobile shop in Budgam, Mohd Yousuf Dhani, son of Noor Mohd Dhani, a resident of Barbarshah, Kralkhud, Saleem Ah Malik, son of Bashir Ahmad Malik, a resident of Lasjan, Nowgam, Basit Syed Narwari, son of Mohammad Syed Narwari of Kani Mazar, Nawa Kadal, Basit Syed Narwari, son of Mohammad Syed, a resident of Kani Mazar Nawakadal and Waseem Shafi Bhat, son of Mohammad Shafi Bhat, a resident of Alipora Lalbazar.

In Budgam, raids were carried out at the houses of Nasir Ali Malla, son of Ali Mohammad, a resident of Karipora, Sayar Ahmad Mir, a resident of Munipappy Budgam, and Junaid Mir son of Mazoor Ahmad. Raids were also conducted in Ichgam and Sholipora, sources said. According to sources, SIA also carried out raids in south Kashmir’s Lassipora and Chandgam area of Pulwama and Braw Bandina area of Awantipora and Chawalgam area of Kulgam. A police officer on condition of anonymity said that raids are being carried out in connection with the selling of mobile phones and SIM cards.

