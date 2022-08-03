Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir police's State Investigation Agency on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in Baramulla, Kupwara and Poonch districts in connection with a militancy funding case.

According to the sources, the sleuths of SIA along with police and CRPF conducted raids at Baramulla, Kupwara and Poonch. "The raids are being conducted as a part of the investigation into the case of militancy funding in the J&K," they said. Searches were launched after VDC members fired at 'suspected' persons in Rajouri village.

As per local sources, at around 9 PM on Tuesday evening, a local resident from Shahpur village, who is also a VDC member, noticed the movement of suspected persons, who pelted stones at the VDC member leaving him injured. The VDC member fired upon the suspects using his .303 rifle after which other VDC members of the area also fired at the suspects with over a dozen gunshots heard on the area, local sources said.