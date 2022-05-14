Amravati(Andhra Pradesh): A sub-inspector allegedly shot himself to death due to depression on Friday in Andhra Pradesh. The Sarpavaram police station SI Gopalakrishna, a resident of Jaggayya Cheruvu village near Vijayawada, died by suicide by shooting himself with a service revolver. While his wife and two children were sleeping in a room, Gopalakrishna came into the hall at around 5 am and shot himself with his service revolver.

As soon as the police were informed they rushed to the spot. The body was sent for post-mortem and the possible causes of the incident are being ascertained. Police registered a case and are investigating the case. It may be recalled that Gopalakrishna from Nawabpet in the NTR district was selected as an SI in 2014 and worked in the joint East Godavari district. He has been serving as an SI in the Kakinada district Sarpavaram police station since August 2021.

Also Read: After Hyderabad, it is Gujarat: Hindu man murdered for dating Muslim girl

Kakinada DSP Bhimarao said that a case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Gopalakrishna's wife and "we are investigating from all angles". He said that it was untrue that he died of job stress. He also warned that legal action will be taken if the reputation of the police department is tarnished by such bad publicity.