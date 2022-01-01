New Delhi: SI Sanjeev Kumar Lochan, part of the special cell team, which was involved in the 2008 Batla House shootout, died in a hospital on Thursday while undergoing treatment, two days after he was hit by a speeding motorcycle in front of the Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station in southwest Delhi.

He received a gallantry award in 2007 for his courageous actions during a shootout with two Bangladeshi criminals. According to police, Sanjeev Kumar was crossing the road after parking his car in front of Baba Haridas Nagar Police Station on December 28 when a speeding motorcycle hit him. He fell and sustained grievous injuries to his head. While the three men riding the motorcycle were also injured and were caught by the policemen, who witnessed the accident. All the injured were taken to a nearby hospital from where Lochan was taken to a private hospital, as his condition was critical.Sanjeev Kumar is survived by his wife and two sons. The police handed over the body to the family after conducting the post-mortem.

