Hyderabad: Famous Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth said that he was very happy to win silver at the World Badminton Championships.

Reaching the finals for the first time, he lost to his opponent Keen Yu (Singapore). However, despite Srikanth's defeat, he made history by becoming the best player to ever in the men's singles category at the World Badminton Championships for India.

With Srikanth having arrived in Hyderabad recently, Chief National Coach Pullela Gopichand arranged a press meet along with the ace shuttler in Hyderabad n Tuesday afternoon.

"Next year is more important for me too. I do not even have time to enjoy this success. The India Open is from January 10, The All England tournament is in March. Then there is the busy schedule of the Commonwealth Games, the World Championships, the Asian Games. I came into form just in time.

I am happy to be winning silver at the World Badminton Championships now. I want my performance to continue like this. However, there are still flaws in my game that need to be rectified. I will focus on them with coach Pullela Gopichand.", the shuttler said.

Srikanth also stated that he is not occupied with any injuries at the moment, noting that he has been able to overcome this issue from the past and is fully fit.

Responding to the pressure while playing in the finals, Srikanth said that there is definitely stress when playing in such major tournaments. However, recalled his well-rounded performance in the first game, the world number 14 said that despite the chance to win, he lost due to his mistakes.

Also talking about playing with Lakshyasena in the semis, the shuttler said that he had not played with him for some years, adding that he has been observing the latter's recent performances.