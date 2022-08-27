Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmanhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the governing body spearheading the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has shared the latest visuals of the ongoing construction on 26 August. It is now clearly visible that the structure of the temple has started taking shape. The work of placing stones on the Mahapeeth located near the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord has started.

The personnel of Larsen & Toubro and technical consultant Tata Consultancy, the authorized executive body for the construction of the temple, have constructed a plinth about 21 feet high with 7 layers of granite stones.

The work of installing light pink colored stone carvings of Bansi Paharpur has also started. From June 1 to August 26, 237 stones have been installed on the Mahapeeth and the Mandap Garbha Griha is taking shape. A clear picture of the temple will also be visible in the coming months.