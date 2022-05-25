Ayodhya(Uttar Pradesh): The first stone of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya temple will be laid on June 1, said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (SRJBTK) on Wednesday. The construction of the Ram Mandir that began on August 5, 2020, in Ayodhya will be completed by December 2023. The temple's lower, floor the sanctum sanctorum and a Ram Lalla idol would be ready for worship by then, the temple authority said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshavprasad Maurya, besides other dignitaries, will be present on the occasion on June 1. The trust is now going to keep the first stone of the sanctum sanctorum built by skilled craftsmen on an auspicious time on June 1. Preparations are going on in full swing to make the Vedic worship on this occasion historical and memorable.

Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the temple construction committee, has been holding meetings with other people including Trust General Secretary Champat Rai on every aspect of the worship and temple construction works. The temple trust has issued instructions to hold the Sheela Puja in a grand way. All the saints of Ayodhya to attend across the country and other provinces will attend the program of laying the first stone of the sanctum sanctorum. Apart from this, officials of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Sangh will also be present as guests in the Sheela Pujan program.

