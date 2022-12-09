Mumbai: Shraddha Walkar's father, Vikal Walkar met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai on Friday. He was accompanied by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Sources suggest that Vikal Walkar is likely to address the media today.

27-year-old Shraddha, was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, Aaftab Poonawala in South Delhi. She was reportedly strangled to death. Her body was then chopped into 35 pieces, stored in a newly bought 300-litre fridge for nearly three weeks and then disposed off by the accused at Mehrauli forest in a phased manner in May, this year.

Meanwhile, Aaftab Poonawala is lodged at Tihar Jail while the Delhi Police is deepening their investigation into the case. Poonawala's judicial custody has been extended by the Saket court by another 14 days on Friday.