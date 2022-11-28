New Delhi: Aaftab Poonawala, accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, has been kept under strict watch in the Tihar jail. He was shifted here on Saturday after his 14-day remand expired. The jail administration has been ordered to keep an eye on Aaftab, who is now prisoner number 11529, and lodged in cell number 16 of ward number 15 of jail number 4.

According to jail authorities, Poonawala spent his first night without any trouble and his Sunday was also surprisingly normal for a first-time prisoner. Unlike first-timers, Aaftab was comparatively normal and his face was emotionless. There was no air of trouble or tension on Aaftab's face. Aaftab is lodged in jail number four, where those prisoners are kept, who are accused of any crime for the first time. This is done to keep them away from dreaded criminals, who might instigate the new inmates to join criminal camps. Aaftab shares his cell with two other inmates, both of whom have been arrested in petty cases like theft and snatching.

Although over 50 prisoners are already there in ward number 15, Aaftab has been kept under strict monitoring. The jail administration has clearly instructed him not to leave his ward as there is a possibility of an attack on him by other prisoners. In order to register Poonawala's each and every move, a total of 13 CCTV cameras have been installed outside his cell.

On reaching the jail, Aaftab was examined by a team of prison doctors, in which he was found to be completely fit. Though his health deteriorated during the polygraph test, his condition is stable now. Aaftab has listed his parents, brother and friend in the jail register for visiting.