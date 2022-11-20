Mumbai: In the recent development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the accused Aftab Poonawala has confessed to being a drug addict, and having smoked marijuana while he was chopping the victim's body after the murder. he told the police that he strangulated Shraddha accidentally during a fight on May 18 and then sat with her body the whole night -- contemplating over how he can get rid of the body without getting caught and searching the internet to find a way out of the crime -- all while smoking marijuana.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police interrogated about six people who were close to Walkar, who also mentioned that drugs were a regular part of Aftab's routine. Some have also mentioned Shraddha's involvement in drugs, though the police have no substantial reasons to believe so.

The Delhi police recorded statements from Shraddha's friends Godwin Rodrigues and Rahul Rai, manager of the call center that Walkar used to work for, Karan Bahri, and Shraddha's friend Shivani Mhatre. Prior to this, they had recorded statements from Dr Shinde and Shraddha's friend Laxman Nadar, informed Police Inspector Sampat Patil.

Also read: "She wanted to leave Aftab but..." Shraddha's friends narrate their side of story

The police have also initiated a search operation to locate Aftab's parents, who were living in Vasai for the past 20 years. However, just before Diwali, they moved out of the house and have since been untraceable. Police suspect that they were aware of the murder and have left home to escape the police.