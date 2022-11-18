New Delhi: Shraddha Walker, who was killed by her live-in partner, Aftab Amin Poonawala, and was chopped up into pieces was hospitalized in Maharashtra's Mumbai in 2020 for internal injuries. Shraddha was in the hospital from December 3 to December 6 in 2020.

Shraddha murder case: Was hospitalised for three days in Mumbai

Speaking to the media, SP Shinde, the doctor who treated her at the Ozone multispeciality hospital said, "she suffered from severe back pain, neck pain difficulty in movement of the neck. She had spondylosis and trauma. There was no external injury but only internal injuries. She never came back for follow-up treatment." A picture of Shraddha has surfaced which shows scars on her nose and cheek.

Also read: Aaftab Amin Poonawala: Food blogger to barbaric killer

Shraddha met Aftab on a dating app, Bumble and went into a relationship. Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 during a fight in their new flat in the Mehrauli area in Delhi. He strangled her to death, chopped her into 35 pieces, brought a new fridge to store them, and eventually disposed of the severed body parts at different locations in the city in small plastic bags over the next few months. He was arrested around five months after the murder and confessed to the crime during interrogation.