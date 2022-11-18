Gurugram: The Delhi police on Friday recovered a huge black polythene bag from a forest located in DLF Phase 3 in Gurugram in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case. However, the officials did not reveal the contents of the bag. An official said a team of the Delhi police visited Gurugram on Friday to collect evidence in connection with the probe. Searches were also conducted on the premises of the accused's office to find out if he had thrown in the vicinity parts of her dismembered body and the murder weapon or anything related to the case which could prove to be crucial in the investigation. Poonawala will be taken to Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and other locations in the next couple of days to establish the sequence of events that could have led to Walkar's killing.

A Delhi court has extended the police custody of Poonawala for five more days. After leaving Mumbai, Walkar and Poonawala travelled to several locations. The police will visit these places with Poonawala to ascertain whether something happened on those trips to trigger the murder. Shraddha met Aftab on a dating app, Bumble and was in a relationship.

Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 during a fight in their new flat in the Mehrauli area in Delhi. He strangled her to death, chopped her into 35 pieces, brought a new fridge to store them, and eventually disposed of the severed body parts at different locations in the city in small plastic bags over the next few months. He was arrested five months after the murder and confessed to the crime during the interrogation. (With Agency Inputs)