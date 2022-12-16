New Delhi: In the Shraddha Walker murder case, accused Aftab Poonawala's lawyer has filed an application in the Delhi Saket court, seeking his client's bail as the case will come up for hearing at 10 am on Friday. On the other hand, speaking to reporters, Poonawala's lawyer MS Khan said, "The case was listed for hearing and I am hopeful that Aftab will be granted bail by the court today."

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi V K Saxena has approved a proposal for the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Advocate M S Khan, while questioning the investigation of Delhi police so far in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, said, "There is a total disconnect between Delhi police's version in the case and the ground reality. The version of Delhi police in the case did not match with the actual situation in the case. So many things will come up for hearing in the court and I will reveal those aspects in the case before the court only. What is being projected in the public domain about the case is totally false. I will not reveal these things right now. My client didn't chop body into several pieces."

"Police are saying something else in the case and it will not be appropriate to reveal those things, because it will weaken the defence. But the gist of the fact is I can say that the way my client was projected by the police was not correct. Aftab didn't commit such crime. Police didn't find anything related to Shraddha; rest of things I will disclose in the court."