New Delhi: Shraddha murder case accused Aftab Amin Poonawala was on Tuesday moved out of Mehrauli Police Station in Delhi and being taken to the spot in the jungle where he allegedly disposed off severed parts of the victim's body. The accused was charged with chopping the body into 35 pieces.

After murdering his live-in partner, Shraddha, Aftab had googled to know about methods to clean blood stains and also about human anatomy, claimed the Delhi Police. Meanwhile, Shraddha's father Vikas Walker said "We demand death penalty for Aftab. I trust Delhi Police & probe moving in right direction. Shraddha was close to her uncle, didn't talk to me much. I was never in touch with Aftab. I lodged the 1st complaint in Vasai."

Delhi Police interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposal of the body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body. Police said that they have seized the electronic gadgets of Aftab and it will be checked thoroughly. After verifying gadgets and Google search history, police can establish Aftab's confession.

Delhi Police solved a six-month-old murder mystery, and arrested the man for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces and disposing them off at different places in and around the national capital. The accused was eventually identified as Aftab Amin Poonawalla (28), a resident of Mumbai. He was caught on Saturday on the basis of the complaint given by Shraddha's father and has been sent to police remand for five days, the police said on Monday.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.