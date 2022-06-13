Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother and Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by the Bengaluru police in a drug raid case on Sunday night. According to DCP Bhimashankar Guled, Siddhant had tested positive for drugs. The Bollywood actor was invited as a DJ at a rave party in Park Hotel's pub where he allegedly consumed drugs.

Several others were also detained and their blood samples were taken, the police said. Among the 35 samples that were drawn, five of them tested positive for drug usage, including Siddhanth. The actor is presently detained at Ulsoor Police Station in Bengaluru. Earlier in 2020, Siddhanth's sister Shraddha Kapoor was called by the Narcotics Control Bureau over alleged possession of drugs soon after the death of Sushanth Singh Rajput.