Koppal (Karnataka): Demonstrating yet another example of communal harmony, Muslim leader Wazir Ali Gona organised mass marriage of altogether 30 Hindu couples at Kushtagi in Koppal district of Karnataka on Wednesday. He has been in the forefront of the campaign for peaceful coexistence. As a mark of Hindu-Muslim bonhomie, special events like mass marriages are being organized every year.

Last year also Muslim leaders came forward to organise mass marriage of couples belonging to Hindu community. The marriage ceremony was performed as per the Hindu tradition at Banni Mahankali temple at Kushtagi in Koppal district of Karnataka on Wednesday. The marriage rituals were performed at a simple ceremony in the presence of people belonging to both the communities.

Read: Over 3000 couples tie the knot at UP govt's mass marriage program

Kushtagi's Muslim leader Wazir Ali Gonal under his supervision solemnized the marriage ceremony of altogether 30 couples belonging to the Hindu community. Besides the mass marriage ceremony, a special puja was held as part of the Kartika Mahotsav. Devotees also paid obeisance to Goddess Banni Mahankali at the Bunnykatte Santa ground in Kushtagi.

Karibasava Shivacharya Swamiji of Maddani Mutt, Basavalinga Swamiji of Muradi Mutt, Mahadeva Swamiji of Kukanur, Jigeri Swamiji, Muslim leader Abdul Qadri Faisal Pasha and several others were present at the event.