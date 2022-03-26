Azamgarh: Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi on Saturday said that the religious divide was being fuelled in the county through 'The Kashmir Files'. Targetting the recent electoral triumph of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, Azmi said it was done through intensifying religious fervor, rather than work done in the state.

"During the COVID period, people could not get oxygen and medicine in hospitals. There was not enough wood to burn the dead, so they were floated in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. These issues are not raised, instead, issues that instigate people are taken up," Azmi said.

Show Gujarat Files Bombay 1992 files as well SP leader Abu Asim Azmi on The Kashmir Files

"I haven't watched The Kashmir Files, but I have surely heard about it. If they want to show Kashmir's files, then show Gujarat files as well. Show the Mumbai riots of 1992. When government departments replied to RTI applications, the data displayed that in Kashmir, in the last 30 years, a total of 1724 people have been killed due to terrorism, among whom only 89, amounting to five percent, are Pandits. Rest are all Muslims, and some are Sikhs too", he further said.

"This is being done only to inculcate such a hate in the hearts of our Hindu brethren, which might lead to a terrible clash between the two communities," he also stated.

Replying to queries about Akhilesh Yadav resigning from the Azamgarh parliamentary seat, Azmi said that the SP chief was very fond of Azamgarh. "Development has taken place in Azamgarh. The Samajwadi Party has won 10 seats in the district", he said.

The Samajwadi Party finished with a total of 130 seats in the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, establishing Akhilesh Yadav as the Opposition leader in the UP state assembly. Despite not winning the elections, the party has substantially increased its vote share, and is left with a chance to expand its influence in the northern state in years to come.