Udaipur: Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harris Rawat on Saturday, on the sidelines of Congress' Nav Sankalp Shivir in Rajasthan's Udaipur, suggested that veteran Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar could have put his points to party president Sonia Gandhi before taking such a decision. The comment comes after Jakhar announced his departure from the party via a Facebook live.

The much-speculated broadcast saw Jakhar putting forward his resignation and saying, "It is my parting gift to the party. These are my last words to Congressmen. Good luck and goodbye Congress". Rawat, meanwhile, was measured on Saturday in his words while describing the spectacle.

"I will not comment on whatever has been said on social media platforms. He knows that he can put his point forward to the Congress president," Congress Punjab in-charge said. When asked whether Jakhar had not been heard, Rawat denied any such possibility. "Him not being heard out is impossible" he added. Speaking about the Chintan Shivir, the ex-CM said that Congress would bring in a new resolution after the Working Committee meeting on Sunday, where several new ideas, as well as Congress' foundational ideas of Gandhian philosophy as well as democratic thought, would find a place.