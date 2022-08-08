New Delhi: The over 14 lakh strong Indian Armed forces have a shortage of 9,817 officers and 1.26 lakh soldiers, airmen and sailors from their sanctioned strength, the government informed the upper house of the Parliament on Monday.

As per the details shared by the MoS, Ministry of Defense Ajay Bhatt in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, "On an average, 60,000 vacancies arise in the three Armed Forces every year due to superannuation, premature retirement, medical reasons, casualties etc. Currently, there is a shortfall of 7799 Officers and 108685 Soldiers in the Indian Army; 1446 Officers and 12151 Sailors in the Indian Navy; and 572 Officers and 5217 Airmen in the Indian Air Force."

The Minister also noted that the recruitment process in the armed forces was severely impacted in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic but "the recruitment process for the year 2022 has commenced", he added. "Numerous measures have been initiated to fill the vacancies and encourage youth to join the Services including enhanced emphasis on improved Image Projection/ Publicity in audio, visual, print, internet,social media, holding of career fairs, exhibitions, motivational lectures in schools and colleges, computer-based online application filling examination...", the minister said.