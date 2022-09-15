Ahmedabad: An Ahmedabad citizen got a lottery of not a few hundreds or lakhs, but Rs 11,677 crore in his demat account only to be taken back in a few hours. The money was in his account for more than eight hours. Ramesh Sagar has been investing in the stock market for the last five to six years. A year ago, he opened his demat account with Kotak Securities.

"On July 26, 2022, I received Rs 116,77,24,43,277.10 crore in my account, of which I invested Rs two crore in the stock market and booked profit of Rs five lakh. That very evening around 8 to 8.30 p.m, the bank withdrew the amount," he said. He had received a notification from the bank stating: "There is an issue with margin update in the app. You can continue to place orders, but the margin shown will not be updated. We regret the inconvenience and are working on resolving this at the earliest."

Not just him, many other demat account holders were also lucky to hit a jackpot that day. When IANS tried to get Kotak Securities' comment on the issue from the western zonal office (Mumbai), the officer on phone said that the investor's pan card or demat account number can't verify the claim and comment on the issue. (IANS)