Encounter underway in J&K's Shopian
Published on: 6 minutes ago
Srinagar: A gunfight is underway between militants and security forces in Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Saturday. A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the Kilbal area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of militants.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where militants were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
More details awaited...
