Udaipur (Rajasthan): Two persons are feared to have died and several others are injured when the roof of a shop collapsed in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Wednesday. Locals said that several people are buried under the debris. Officials of the Hiranmagri Police Station and rescue team have reached the spot. District Collector Tarachand Meena, and Superintendent of Police Manoj Chaudhary are also present at the spot. The injured have been hospitalized.

Eyewitness Prahlad Aggarwal said that he was speaking to some people at his shop when he came to know that the roof of a nearby shop has collapsed. "Earlier, we rescued about five to six people. By then the disaster management and other teams had arrived," he added.

Locals said that another shop was being constructed near the one which collapsed. They also said that it was due to the digging conducted for the construction of the new shop, that the roof of the adjoining one collapsed. The shop owner, accountant and other employees were also present inside the building when it collapsed.