Kasganj (UP): As markets and shops are gearing up for Diwali, a sweet shop in Kasganj, a small town in UP and the birthplace of "Goswami Tulsidas" is making people's head turn for its exclusively prepared 'Kaju Kalash' costing Rs 20,000 per kg.

Roshan Lal Sweets, an 80-year-old sweet stall in the city, currently owned by Rajat Maheshwari has come up with an exotic kind of sweet with a Varak (a fine filigree foil sheet of pure metal) of 24-carat pure gold which makes the sweet so expensive.

Owner Rajat Maheshwari talking to ETV Bharat told that "this Kaju Kalash has a filling of pistachios and Chilgoza mixed with honey which makes this Kaju Kalash taste different from others."

Rajat Maheshwari says this idea came to his mind when he wanted to try something different. So he contacted one of his vendors in Ahmedabad who was preparing the gold Varak as well and that's this ultra-expensive sweet came into existence.

However, Rajat Maheshwari himself accepts that he won't be getting many buyers for it but he just wanted to offer something exclusive to the people of small towns like Kasganj and he tried it.