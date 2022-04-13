Pune: In a shocking incident, a woman in the Hadapsar area of Pune, has allegedly killed two puppies to take out her anger over her youngest daughter being recently bitten by a dog. A case has been registered in this regard at Hadapsar police station. According to police sources, the name of the accused is Anita Dilip Khapte. They further revealed that a few days ago her youngest daughter was bitten by a dog in Hadapsar. Since then she was harboring a grudge against dogs.

Police said that the accused was often seen in CCTV footage walking with a big stick in her hand with the aim of not keeping any dog alive in her society. Upon being informed that two puppies have been killed, another woman living in the housing society lodged a police complaint against Khapte. Police said that a case has been lodged and the investigation is on.

