Unnao (UP): A teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao repeatedly slapped a small girl allegedly for making noises in the classroom. The incident was captured in a video that soon went viral on social media. A case was registered thereafter against the teacher identified as Sushila Kumari, from the Islamnagar Primary school situated in the Ashoka block of Unnao district, where the incident happened.

teacher beats 5 years old girl student, viral video

The incident reportedly happened on July 9. The parents of the child reached the school and demanded action against the teacher after she informed them about the injuries caused by the incessant slapping. They have however alleged that the school management initially refused to take any action and tried to suppress the matter by forcing them to sign a 'document of compromise'. However, once the video went viral on social media, the management was left with no other option than to initiate action against the teacher.

Also Read: Shocking: Teacher thrashes child mercilessly in Patna, video goes viral

The headteacher of the school was immediately suspended after the video went viral. As informed by CDO Divyanshu Patel, he enquired about the video as soon as it reached him. Speaking about the incident, BSA, Unnao, Sanjay Tiwari said, “A video of a teacher thrashing a student went viral after which we've started an investigation. We found that this incident took place in the school. A case has also been registered against the teacher.” “Also, the head teacher of the school has also been suspended for not informing the education department about this incident,” he added.