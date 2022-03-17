Basti (Uttar Pradesh): A shocking incident has come to light in the Basti district of Uttar Pradesh. A woman giving birth to a newborn at a hospital buried the infant. But, luckily, a woman passerby heard the cries of the baby, half-buried in the earth. She then alerted the police. The child is now recuperating at the women's ward of the district hospital.

Dr. Sarfaraz of the Basti District Hospital, said, "I was on duty. A newborn with placenta intact was brought to the hospital. The infant who was found buried in the soil had been rescued by the police. The child was found buried near the police outpost which is close to our District Hospital."

Basti police rescue newborn buried in soil, child recuperating at district hospital

"Thereafter, the placenta of the newborn was removed and the baby underwent a medical examination," said Dr. Sarfaraz, adding, "Intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR) indicated that the infant was born timely, but was underweight. The newborn was diagnosed with slight breathing problem also."

The child has now been transferred to the women's ward of the District Hospital, and the police and Childline officials have also been informed. The newborn was transferred to the women's ward of the District Hospital through Childline. The child has shown signs of improvement and the baby will be kept under observation for one or two more days, added Dr. Sarfaraz.