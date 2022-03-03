Balangir: In a bizarre incident, five children in a village in the Balangir district killed a puppy and consumed its blood. A negative impact of animal sacrifice was witnessed at this village where five children enacted a sacrificial ritual, probably aping their elders.

The incident has occurred at Pandarapita village under Balangir police limits. According to the villagers, they had witnessed these children taking out a procession with the puppy and also performing rituals as per tradition.

Subsequently, the children sacrificed the puppy and drank its blood. Following it, they were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were administered the Rabies Vaccine. As festivals such as Sulia Jatra, where thousands of animals and birds are sacrificed, are prevalent in the district, it has influenced the minds of the children to take such action.

The health of the children is said to be stable now.