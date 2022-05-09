Ujjain: In a bizarre case, two brides were exchanged in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh recently due to a power failure during their wedding ceremonies. The incident took place on May 5 at Aslana area of the district. The area encounters frequent power-cuts between 7 pm and midnight everyday.

According to the inputs received by ETV Bharat, the marriage ceremonies of three daughters and son of Ramesh Lal Relot of Aslana took place on May 5. Komal was supposed to get married to Rahul, Nikita to Bhola, and Karishma to Ganesh. Komal's wedding ceremony took place early in the evening.

Grooms Bhola and Ganesh reached around 11 pm with their baraats for Nikita and Karishma respectively. But as soon as the wedding rituals began, there was a power cut. In the melee, Nikita accidentally sat with Ganesh and Karishma with Bhola as the priest started chanting the wedding prayers. As the brides and the grooms were readying for the seven circumambulations around the sacred fire, the family noticed the blooper. They immediately made them stand next to their chosen grooms. There was a major stir among the guests though by the end of it the confusion was cleared.

